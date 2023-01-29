Forecast Outlook-1/29/23

Gusty winds for the Las Vegas area Sunday with winter weather conditions forecast for our local mountains later in the day and into Monday.

A low sliding down the coast of California will help stir up winds around the southwest U.S. producing gusts up to 25 MPH at times at the airport.

The system also has moisture embedded creating shower chances for the Las Vegas area Sunday night into Monday and snow chances at higher elevations.

There is a winter weather advisory in effect for our local mountains from Sunday afternoon to Monday evening with as estimated 5″ of snow expected.

Here in the valley expect rainfall numbers to be light with about 0.05″ forecast at the airport by the time the system moves out.

The same system will cool down our daytime highs by up to 10 degrees Monday and Tuesday.

Wednesday, we see warmer daytime highs beginning to make their way back.

