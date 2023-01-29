Forecast Outlook - 01/28/23

A pleasant start to the weekend with highs in the middle to upper 50s areawide. A few clouds sneak in this evening, but expect more sunshine for the first half of Sunday.

Winds start off calm Sunday morning, but will increase by the afternoon and evening out of the southwest. Expect wind speeds between 15-25mph for the valley, with gusts around 30-40mph at times. Clouds will also be more evident by Sunday as the low slides our way.

An area of low pressure drops south late Sunday into Monday, bringing a chance for scattered showers across Southern Nevada. Right now, early Monday morning looks to be the best chance to see a shower.

Mountain snow also expected Monday as the system moves through. Snow levels for our local mountains could drop to 3000 feet. Overall 1 to 5″ is possible.

We’ll stay in the 40′s Monday and Tuesday, but models are hinting towards near normal temperatures by next weekend.

