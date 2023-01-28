Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead

77-year-old man killed near Brent Thurman, Hacienda on Jan. 27, 2023.
77-year-old man killed near Brent Thurman, Hacienda on Jan. 27, 2023.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a possible hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning that left one dead.

According to LVMPD, between 6:50 a.m. and 9:14, a possible automobile vs. pedestrian collision happened on Brent Thurman Way north of West Hacienda Avenue.

Police said a 77-year-old man was found suffering serious injuries on the side of the road. Emergency personnel responded and the man was later pronounced deceased. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will identify the man once next of kin is notified.

“There are suspicious circumstances surrounding this death,” LVMPD said in a traffic report. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the LVMPD at 702-828-3060 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555. Or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

