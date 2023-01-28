Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip

Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip
Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip(RTC)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:37 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Las Vegas Strip just after 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median.

The vehicle caught on fire with the driver inside, according to police.

An officer arrived on the scene and broke the window to free the driver as Clark County Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Police say the officer was also transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Expect slower traffic in front of The Venetian and The Mirage as some lanes remain closed during the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

NDOT: I-15 southbound at Flamingo fully shut down after crash
NDOT: I-15 southbound at Flamingo fully shut down after crash
77-year-old man killed near Brent Thurman, Hacienda on Jan. 27, 2023.
Police investigate possible hit-and-run after 77-year-old man found dead
Luke Saunders
Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock
Congratulations, David!
Silver State Student of the Week: January 27th, 2023