Officer, driver hospitalized after fiery crash on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officer is in the hospital after a vehicle fire on the Las Vegas Strip just after 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police tell FOX5 the driver of a white sedan was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard and hit a palm tree in the center median.

The vehicle caught on fire with the driver inside, according to police.

An officer arrived on the scene and broke the window to free the driver as Clark County Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The driver was transported to a local hospital. Police say the officer was also transported to a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Expect slower traffic in front of The Venetian and The Mirage as some lanes remain closed during the investigation.

