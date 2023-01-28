NFL giving back to youth by funding makeover for Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Events for the 2023 pro bowl kick off in just two days. Part of the festivities includes the NFL helping to give back to the youth.

The shovels and buckets are out as crews dig and tear up parts of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

“The NFL is coming to our clubhouse to do renovations and volunteer a project with us,” said CEO and president of Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada Andy Bischel.

The NFL is giving $100,000 to the club located in Henderson. It is all part of the 2023 NFL pro bowl host committee and their efforts to give back to the youth.

“They love it,” said Bischel. “It is the reward for the behavior they give us in the clubhouse every day.”

The clubhouse getting a makeover in the gym, art room and backyard.

“We are doing a mural outside commemorating the pro bowl and then building some gardens in the back as well,” said Bischel.

CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Nevada said having the Raiders in Las Vegas has given them many blessings.

“It is fortunate we have this great stadium and for the community to draw in these opportunities,” said Bischel.

Not only will the kids get to enjoy the upgrades to the club they will also get to engage with the pro bowl players, attend the skills competition and the pro bowl game

“See things that they normally wouldn’t necessarily see,” said Bischel.

