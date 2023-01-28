NDOT: I-15 southbound at Flamingo fully shut down after crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is reporting a full closure of the I-15 southbound at Flamingo Road around 5:30 Friday evening.

An NDOT spokesperson tells FOX5 a crash caused a major part of the resort corridor to be closed down.

Police activity can be seen from an NDOT camera nearby.

It is unclear the severity of the crash at this time.

This developing story will be updated.

