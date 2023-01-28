Got a charge? Study looks at growth of electric cars in Las Vegas, need for chargers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles will be on Las Vegas Valley roadways in the next two decades, and work is being done to make sure there are more charging stations at public places to encourage drivers to go green.

A study from Clark County, with data from the DMV, estimated that there are 20,000 electric vehicles, or EVs, on the roads. They projected the following growth:

2025: 92,000 EVs

2030: 285,000 EVs

2050: 2 million EVs

According to officials, the county lacks 1,818 non-residential chargers for the current number of residents with electric cars. The need will grow as follows:

2025: 7,163 stations

2030: 22,156 stations

2050: 160,839 stations

According to county officials, an ordinance is in the works to mandate “EV Capable” parking spots at new developments. The percentage could be 3% of spots per parking lot. An “EV Capable” parking lot has wiring installed to prep for a future charging station.

“Please get more EV charging stations throughout the valley. We need to see them everywhere. We need to make this convenient for people. Our air quality depends on it,” said Paul Scott, president of the Las Vegas Tesla Owners club. He said interest has soared through the pandemic, and although he and others have charging stations at their homes, many in the public would feel more open to vehicles if more stations existed.

“People are going to be surprised when they see the demand unfolding,” he said, noting that EV spaces at popular hotspots like Downtown Summerlin are often full. There’s a need for more EV stations at apartment complexes, he said.

Clark County will draft and present a proposed ordinance by spring.

Work is being done to help tourists come to Las Vegas in EVs, According to Secretary Jennifer Granholm of the Department of Energy, Nevada received $37 million in federal funds in 2022 to build charging stations along major corridors.

“You should start to see those charging stations being erected -- so people can confidently buy and drive their electric vehicle over distances,” Granholm said, noting that Nevada’s plans have been approved. Most states require a charging station every 50 miles and a maximum of one mile off the freeway, she said.

NV Energy has classes on helping the public learn about EVs, and how to charge a vehicle in your home. Click here for more.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.