Forecast Outlook-1/28/23

Some very nice weather is ahead for us Saturday as we’ll experience allot of sunshine and a daytime high that is just slightly below normal.

By Saturday night we pick up a few clouds as a system to our north starts to move toward us.

The first impact of this system will be wind as we will see wind gusts around 25 MPH by Sunday afternoon. Clouds will also be more evident by Sunday as the low slides our way.

Monday, we are running a 30 to 40% chance of showers for the Las Vegas valley as well as some mountain snow.

Snow levels for our local mountains could drop to 3000 feet. Overall 1 to 5″ is possible.

While we aren’t expecting a significant rainfall in the valley the low will drop our daytime high into the upper 40″s for Monday.

We’ll stay in the 40′s Tuesday and then gradually creep back up to near seasonal highs by next weekend.

