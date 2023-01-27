Woman who stole RTC bus charged with larceny

Brandy Lackey
Brandy Lackey(LVMPD)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM PST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing a grand larceny charge and being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly stealing an RTC bus on Jan. 21.

Since her arrest, Brandy Lackey, 32, is being held at Clark County Corrections.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a bus driver pulled over at the area of Durango Boulevard south of Blue Diamond for a break around 6:55 a.m.

The driver reported seeing a woman later identified as Lackey around the outside of the bus. When the driver looked back, the report states that Lackey drove the bus away.

At one point, a police officer on a motorcycle was struck by the bus driven by Lackey. The officer was uninjured. Lackey was eventually taken into custody.

Her next court date is Feb. 8.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Helicopter seen at Red Rock on Jan. 26, 2023.
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
Police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery near Nellis, Las Vegas...
Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery
Internet service providers funded by the program will participate in a program providing $30 a...
Nevada gets $55 million for high-speed internet
North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure