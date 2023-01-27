Woman who stole RTC bus charged with larceny

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman is facing a grand larceny charge and being held on $10,000 bond after allegedly stealing an RTC bus on Jan. 21.

Since her arrest, Brandy Lackey, 32, is being held at Clark County Corrections.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a bus driver pulled over at the area of Durango Boulevard south of Blue Diamond for a break around 6:55 a.m.

The driver reported seeing a woman later identified as Lackey around the outside of the bus. When the driver looked back, the report states that Lackey drove the bus away.

At one point, a police officer on a motorcycle was struck by the bus driven by Lackey. The officer was uninjured. Lackey was eventually taken into custody.

Her next court date is Feb. 8.

