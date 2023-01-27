Previously missing hiker, Nellis airman found dead at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A previously missing hiker was found dead at Red Rock Recreation Area Thursday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a rescue operation Jan. 26, which started at about 8 a.m. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier that morning. LVMPD said the search operations ended just before 5 p.m.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office confirmed Luke Saunders, 22, was found deceased at Red Rock. His cause and manner of death were still pending as of Friday.

Saunders was last seen Jan. 24 while hiking at Red Rock Canyon. Red Rock Search and Rescue and LVMPD had both said they were looking for Saunders.

Nellis Air Force Base spokesperson Lt. Col. Bryon McGarry confirmed that Saunders was assigned to the base Thursday. A request for more information on Friday was not immediately returned.

A camper in the area told FOX5 that search and rescue crews told them they believed the hiker had fallen.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.