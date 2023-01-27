Man accused of trying to fight Las Vegas police during arrest for stolen cars

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Henderson man is out of jail awaiting his next court appearance after he allegedly stole two cars, had possession of a firearm while being a felon and tried to fight three officers during his arrest, authorities said.

Victor Burgia, 28, is facing charges of carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of a stolen vehicle, grand larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of meth, records show.

On Tuesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a home near Cull Canyon Drive and Stevens Street in reference to a stolen car that had been tracked there.

At the residence, officers said in an arrest report that they saw Burgia inside the reported stolen Kia, which was parked next to another stolen car. Police said officers opened the car door of the Kia, pulled him out and placed him on the ground.

While resisting arrest, according to the report, police found a gun in his pocket.

After being taken into custody, police wrote that officers also found a glass pipe, blue pills, two bags of meth and two screwdrivers.

When asked his name and for information, the report says “Victor refused to acknowledge the officer’s presence and pretended to be asleep.”

His initial appearance in court is scheduled for Jan. 30, records show.

