Las Vegas police search for missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway, Twain

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for a three-year-old boy by the name of Legend Day-Shempert in the 3600 block of Cambridge Street.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and black colored Nike jacket along with a red and black Jordan shirt with red pants.

Anyone with information regarding the boy and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

