Las Vegas police search for missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway, Twain

Legend Day-Shempert
Legend Day-Shempert(LVMPD)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing toddler last seen near Maryland Parkway and Twain Avenue just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

Police are looking for a three-year-old boy by the name of Legend Day-Shempert in the 3600 block of Cambridge Street.

He was last seen wearing a red, white and black colored Nike jacket along with a red and black Jordan shirt with red pants.

Anyone with information regarding the boy and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Derrick Roberts, left; Raven Queen, right
5 arrested including 3 minors after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
CCSD looks to conserve more water as district converts 27 high school football fields to...
CCSD looks to conserve more water by converting 27 football fields to artificial turf
Helicopter seen at Red Rock on Jan. 26, 2023.
Las Vegas police end rescue operation at Red Rock
Police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery near Nellis, Las Vegas...
Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery