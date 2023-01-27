Las Vegas police looking for suspect armed with ‘large machete’ during robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are looking for a man who allegedly entered a business armed with a large machete near North Las Vegas Boulevard and North Nellis.

Police say on Jan. 6 around 10:00 p.m. the robbery suspect, seen on surveillance photos, walked into a business in the 4000 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard and started grabbing merchandise while threatening employees with the weapon in his hand.

He was seen exiting the store with the stolen items, according to investigators.

The suspect is described as a man between 30 to 40 years old standing approximately 6 feet tall. Surveillance captured him wearing a dark shirt and pants with a gray hoodie and black Raiders hat. Police say he was wearing black, white and red colored shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit here. Tips that help solve the case may lead to a cash reward.

