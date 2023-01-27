Las Vegas police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road.

Police say Ceja is driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 965-V94.

Please help find 19-year-old Anabel Ceja, who is considered missing and endangered. She was last seen Thursday night near Bonanza and Eastern in a blue Nissan Altima with NV plate 965-V94.



If you have any information about her whereabouts, please contact police.#MissingPerson pic.twitter.com/OlnOYQxsTz — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 27, 2023

LVMPD advises that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

