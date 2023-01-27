Las Vegas police looking for missing 19-year-old woman

Anabel Ceja
Anabel Ceja(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.

According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road.

Police say Ceja is driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 965-V94.

LVMPD advises that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Surge of interest in backyard chickens after egg prices soar, owners lay out the facts
Surge of interest in backyard chickens after egg prices soar, owners lay out the facts
Derrick Roberts, left; Raven Queen, right
5 arrested including 3 minors after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
Legend Day-Shempert
Las Vegas police locate previously missing toddler
CCSD looks to conserve more water as district converts 27 high school football fields to...
CCSD looks to conserve more water by converting 27 football fields to artificial turf