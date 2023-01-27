Las Vegas police looking for missing 19-year-old woman
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:12 AM PST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 19-year-old woman.
According to police, Anabel Ceja was last seen at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday near the 2800 block of E. Bonanza Road.
Police say Ceja is driving a blue 2014 Nissan Altima with Nevada plate 965-V94.
LVMPD advises that she may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.
