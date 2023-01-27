Las Vegas police investigate after pedestrian hit, killed in southwest valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Friday morning in the south valley.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:14 a.m. near Hacienda and Brent Thurman Way.

Police say medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on scene.

No further information was immediately provided.

