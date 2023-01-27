Las Vegas dentist pleads guilty to failing to pay employment taxes

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas dentist pleaded guilty yesterday in the District of Nevada after the IRS discovered he withheld employment taxes at his practice.

According to the IRS’ criminal investigation, Timothy Wilson of Phoenix owned and operated Starsmiles Children’s Dentistry, a pediatric dental clinic with officers in Las Vegas and North Las Vegas.

Wilson was responsible for collecting and paying the IRS for the income, Medicare, and Social Security taxes withheld from the wages of his employees, officials said.

From 2011 through 2014, Wilson withheld the funds from his employees but did not pay the IRS, causing a tax loss of $289,654.63.

His sentencing is scheduled for April 24. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a period of supervised release, restitution, and monetary penalties.

