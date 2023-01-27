Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson.

According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.

Hardman is “questionable” with a pelvis injury and Watson is “questionable” with some kind of illness. Hardman had limited participation in practice and Watson did not participate.

Of note, as well, is that Patrick Mahomes is not listed as “questionable.”

As for the Bengals, there are a couple guys who won’t be on the field.

Guard Alex Cappa will be out with an ankle injury and OL Jonah Williams will be out with a knee injury.

They don’t have any other players who are listed as questionable; there’s just the two who are out completely.

