Forecast Outlook- 1/27/2023

We’re rolling into the weekend with lots of sunshine, light wind, and cool temperatures. A storm drops into the area late Sunday into Monday with showers, gusty wind, and colder air.

Skies stay mostly sunny with light wind on Saturday. The forecast high is at 56° in Las Vegas. An approaching storm will bring stronger wind into the area on Sunday with gusts peaking in the 30-40 mph range. Highs will be in the upper 50s with the chance for showers after sunset.

Scattered showers are in the forecast for Monday with temperatures staying in the 40s. With the cold nature of this storm, we could see some snowflakes mix in Monday morning for some of the higher elevations of the Las Vegas Valley like Summerlin.

The storm moves out Tuesday with more sunshine making a return. Temperatures hold in the mid to upper 50s through the weekend.

