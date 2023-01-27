Carousel Bar to open at Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Plaza’s Main Street reimagination project will transform its porte-cochère under the iconic dome into the Carousel Bar.

It will offer cocktails among life-sized Vegas-themed elements, including carousel horses moving up and down, spinning martini glasses, an oversized deck of cards, and a rotating ribbon of lights above the bar.

The Carousel Bar will showcase two sized horses that are sourced from The Carousal Workshop, owned by Marsha Schloesser in Deland, Florida, who has been restoring carousel horses for nearly 40 years. The smaller horses were created in the 1950′s by Allan Herschell (famous for designing carousels and amusement park rides). He created more than 3,000 hand-carved wooden horses that were shipped around the world for traveling carnivals and fairs. The larger horses are Parker Company fiberglass horses, re-casted from a small, retired carousel in Orlando, Florida.

The Plaza is proud to showcase these historic horses as part of the new Carousel Bar, whose design also preserves the dome’s vintage Vegas lights that have been featured in many movies and shows over the years.

The Carousel Bar is set to open this spring.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.