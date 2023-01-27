Arrest report: Man says Las Vegas woman fell out of moving car before her death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Tuesday is charged in the kidnapping and murder of a Las Vegas woman that occurred in November of last year, according to authorities.

Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bail following a court hearing Thursday.

An arrest report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department states officers responded to a 911 call in reference to a woman being beaten by a suspect, later identified as Busby, near East Reno Avenue and Tamarus Street at about 6:36 p.m. on Nov. 26.

During the incident, the anonymous caller said they could hear the woman screaming but no one helped her.

According to police, Busby was seen pushing the woman into a van and driving away. Additional callers reported seeing the same incident, while Busby’s white shirt appeared to be stained with blood.

About an hour later, the report says the victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital by another woman, who said the victim had ”tried to jump into the street and got hit by a car.”

Security at the hospital saw blood on the inside of the car, according to the report. The victim was admitted to the hospital and declared deceased 20 minutes later.

Police responded to the scene and impounded the car for evidence. Officers interviewed the woman who had brought the victim to the hospital.

The woman said earlier that day, a man she knew as “Ant” had asked if he could borrow her car and she let him. He returned later and she came out to the car to see the victim inside, who she did not know, the report says.

“Ant told [the woman] he got into the fight with [the victim] and she jumped out of the car. He did not tell her what the fight was about or who the [the victim] was,” the report states.

An autopsy of the victim later revealed her identity as Jashmine Wilson. The victim’s family told police that Busby was her boyfriend.

Police were able to obtain exterior camera footage from a home in the area, which showed Wilson falling out of a car driven by Busby, hitting the ground and remaining motionless, according to the report.

After falling out of the vehicle, the report says Busby parked the car, dragged the woman about 70 feet, and put her in the backseat.

On Nov. 29, according to the report, Busby called the police detective several times. Busby said Wilson was his fiance and they had known each other for two years.

Busby told police that on the night of Nov. 26, Wilson accused him of seeing other women while they were on their way to dinner at Olive Garden.

Eventually, he said he pulled the vehicle over and the vivictim began to hit him outside of the car. The pair got back in the vehicle and continued to drive, when at some point, Busby told police that Wilson jumped out of the car while he was going 40 mph.

Busby told officers that he put the victim back inside the car, but could not explain why he didn’t call 911.

He told police that he later went to a friend’s house, borrowed her car and they began driving to the hospital. However, he told police that he got out of the vehicle before his friend dropped Wilson off at Sunrise Hospital.

Busby’s next court date is set for Feb. 9, records show.

