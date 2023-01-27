5 arrested including 3 minors after home invasion leads to shooting in Henderson
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:38 PM PST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police have arrested five people they say were involved in a home invasion turned shooting in a Henderson neighborhood back on Jan. 12.
Police arrested two adults as well as three minors for allegedly shooting during the break-in.
It happened around 3 a.m. in the MacDonald Highlands community.
Raven Queen, 28, and Derrick Roberts, 26, along with three juveniles are all charged with attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon robbery and home invasion.
Queen and Roberts were booked into Henderson Detention Center.
