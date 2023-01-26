UNLV, Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network to host signing day show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - UNLV Athletics and KVVU FOX5 are teaming up February 1 to produce a live, hour-long program featuring new football head coach Barry Odom as he and his coaching staff unveil the Class of 2023 as part of National Signing Day.

Fans can learn all about the newest group of Rebel football players from 11 a.m. to Noon on the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) by tuning into broadcast channel 5.2 and Cox channel 125 on cable. The show will also be available online via the UNLV Football YouTube channel.

“FOX5 and Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network are excited to carry the UNLV Signing Day Show, showcasing a new era of UNLV football,” said KVVU-TV vice president and general manager Michael Korr. “Being able to create local content like the RebZone coach’s show and the national signing day special, shows that our partnership with UNLV is a great combination for Southern Nevada viewers.”

Coming to you live from the KVVU studios in Henderson, UNLV’s Signing Day Show will be co-hosted by FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger, RebZone host Paloma Villicana and local radio personality and UNLV sideline analyst Steve Cofield.

“We want to thank Michael Korr from FOX5 and Dan Dolby from Learfield for partnering on this special production in order to tell the story of UNLV’s newest group of student-athletes who chose to become Rebels,” said Odom. “It will be a great way for fans to get to know our new coaching staff while also learning about the future of this program.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.