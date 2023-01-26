RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists had been at the Kansas River to sample and remove invasive carp - Bighead and Silver Carp - over the winter.

While out on the water this week, KDWP said biologists encountered a Kansas River monster - a Blue Catfish that weighed almost 80 pounds.

KDWP noted that the catfish and all other non-target species sampled were put back in the river by biologists.

