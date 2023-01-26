RIVER MONSTER: Biologists encounter 80lb catfish on Kansas River

KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.
KDWP Biologists encounter an 80lb catfish in January 2023.(KDWP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:53 AM PST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Biologists with the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks encountered a catfish that weighed nearly 80 pounds on the Kansas River and have dubbed it a River Monster.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ Fisheries Division says on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that invasive species biologists had been at the Kansas River to sample and remove invasive carp - Bighead and Silver Carp - over the winter.

While out on the water this week, KDWP said biologists encountered a Kansas River monster - a Blue Catfish that weighed almost 80 pounds.

KDWP noted that the catfish and all other non-target species sampled were put back in the river by biologists.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The preliminary report on the crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022...
NTSB preliminary report released on North Las Vegas crash that left 9 dead
The Starbucks in Boone is reportedly the first in North Carolina to join the union movement.
2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Charity event allows people to drive their cars around Las Vegas Motor Speedway
FILE - Fans at RingCentral Coliseum watch a baseball game between the Oakland Athletics and the...
A’s running out of time to find home in Oakland or Las Vegas