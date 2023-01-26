NTSB preliminary report released on North Las Vegas crash that left 9 dead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The preliminary report on a six-vehicle crash that killed nine people in North Las Vegas on Jan. 29, 2022, has been released by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

Five adults and four children died in the crash, with seven members of the same family occupying one of the vehicles, authorities said. All seven family members were deceased in the crash.

Gary Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was driving the Dodge Challenger involved in the crash when he ran a red light at 103 mph, authorities have said. His autopsy later revealed alcohol, cocaine and PCP were in his system.

Both Robinson and his passenger, identified as Tanaga Miller, were also killed in the crash.

Results also found traces of gabapentin, an antiseizure medication, and dextromethorphan, a cough suppressant that in usual doses is not impairing.

The report from the NTSB details the crash when it occurred at Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue.

Robinson was driving northbound on Commerce Street when he collided with a Toyota Sienna minivan. Four more cars on Cheyenne Avenue were also involved in subsequent impacts, the report says.

Three of the rear seat occupants in the minivan were fully ejected from the vehicle after it was struck, the NTSB reported.

According to the report, Robinson’s driver’s record shows a history of speeding convictions and previous driving under the influence convictions, from 1984 to 2021.

Robinson was arrested twice in 1984 for driving under the influence in Indiana. In Nevada, according to the report, he was convicted five times for driving while his license was suspended.

He was convicted of speeding, failing to signal, obey traffic devices and driving without liability insurance.

From 2017 to 2020 his license was suspended for failure to make payments. At the time of the crash, he only had one moving violation for a speeding ticket issued in 2017.

“NTSB investigators located evidence that the driver had received additional traffic citations that were not yet documented on his record,” the report reads.

The NTSB continues to investigate the crash. It is not known when their final report will be filed.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.