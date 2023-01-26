North Las Vegas charter school evacuated Thursday after possible chemical exposure

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A charter school in North Las Vegas was evacuated Thursday after a possible chemical exposure, according to police.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says that at about 11:42 a.m. Thursday, medical was requested at the school, identified as Legacy Traditional School, due to possible chemical exposure.

NLVPD says one adult was said to have “fallen ill” from the exposure. However, police say the individual was not transported to the hospital from the scene. There were no other reported injuries.

According to police, the preliminary investigation revealed a possible student brought “unknown chemicals” to the school in jars as a possible “prank.”

The school was evacuated as a result of the incident, police said.

NLVPD says its Armorer Unit responded to the school. No further information was immediately available

