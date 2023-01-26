Las Vegas police search for man last seen near Red Rock Canyon

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near Red Rock Canyon.

Police say 22-year-old Luke Saunders was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark blue backpack.

Saunders is five foot six inches with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Police have reasons to believe he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding Saunders and his whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email.

