Las Vegas police investigate after man says his car was shot at multiple times

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man told officers his vehicle was shot at multiple times, causing him to crash.

According to police, the incident occurred at approximately 4 a.m. near Farm Road east of Hualapai Way.

Police said that the victim reported to officers his vehicle had been shot multiple times by an unknown suspect.

Police say the man crashed into a block wall and sustained at least two gunshot wounds to his torso.

According to police, the victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition.

Roads in the immediate vicinity were closed while police investigate.

No further information was provided.

