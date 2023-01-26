Las Vegas police conduct rescue operation at Red Rock

Helicopter seen at Red Rock on Jan. 26, 2023.
Helicopter seen at Red Rock on Jan. 26, 2023.(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue is conducting an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area.

LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning.

LVMPD confirmed that search efforts are continuing at this time.

Police also reported that a 22-year-old man reported missing yesterday in Red Rock has been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

