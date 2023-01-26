Las Vegas police conduct rescue operation at Red Rock
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 3:02 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue is conducting an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area.
LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning.
LVMPD confirmed that search efforts are continuing at this time.
Police also reported that a 22-year-old man reported missing yesterday in Red Rock has been located.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
