Las Vegas police conduct rescue operation at Red Rock

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police search and rescue is conducting an operation in the Red Rock Recreation area.

LVMPD said the search started around 8 a.m. Thursday. FOX5 saw a helicopter in the area earlier this morning.

LVMPD confirmed that search efforts are continuing at this time.

Police also reported that a 22-year-old man reported missing yesterday in Red Rock has been located.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

