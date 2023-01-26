Las Vegas Ballpark to host job fair Feb. 11

(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:46 AM PST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A job fair will be held at the Las Vegas Ballpark next month.

According to a news release, the job fair will be held Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Ballpark’s Playstudios Club. Organizers advise attendees to park in the east event lot and enter through VIP entry.

According to the Ballpark, the venue is hiring seasonal positions in the following departments:

  • Game Entertainment
    • Promo Team (Seasonal Plus)
    • Mascots (Seasonal Plus)
  • Team Store
    • Retail Sales Associates (Seasonal)
  • Box Office
    • Ticket Sellers (Seasonal Part-Time/On-Call)
  • Ballpark Operations
    • Fan Accommodations
    • Crew Members
  • BrightView (Grounds Crew)
    • Field Operations for Games/Events (Part-Time)
  • 50/50 Raffle Sellers (Seasonal)
  • Team Operations
    • Batboys/Batgirls

PSC Levy food and beverage operations will also be present to hire for the following positions:

  • Concession Cooks (ages 18+)-PM Shifts
  • Premium Cooks (ages 18+)-AM/PM Shifts
  • Dishwashers/Stewarding (ages 18+)
  • Catering Attendants (ages 21+)
  • Runners (ages 21+)
  • Cashiers (ages 21+)
  • Bartenders (ages 21+)
  • Supervisors (ages 21+)
  • Bar Backs (ages 21+)
  • Cocktail Servers (ages 21+)
  • Food Runners (ages 21+)
  • Pantry Coordinators (ages 21+)
  • Warehouse Supervisors (ages 21+)
  • Warehouse Runners (ages 21+)

Those interested in working with PSC Levy are asked to go online for more information: https://www.levyrestaurants.com/careers/

Job seekers are encouraged to bring their resumes.

All hired employees will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination and/or agree to be vaccinated prior to starting employment, along with proof of SNHD Health and Tam card for F&B positions.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

