Free hot air balloon festival happening in Mesquite this weekend

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An annual hot air balloon festival is set to take place this weekend in Mesquite.

According to a news release, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Casablanca Resort and Virgin River Hotel, will host the annual Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival Friday, Jan. 27 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

As part of the festival, each morning, organizers say more than 35 hot air balloons will rise into the desert skies. Likewise, the event will also feature a night event in which each evening the hot air balloons will again launch for the “Night Glow – Candlestick Show.”

“Talk to anyone who attended, participated, or volunteered at last year’s Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, and you’ll understand why this is among the most anticipated events in all of Nevada each year,” said Christian Adderson, Assistant General Manager for Mesquite Gaming. “Our organizers have found a way to make the Festival even more enjoyable by allowing visitors to get behind-the-scenes looks at balloon staging, piloting and flying.”

The release says the festival’s morning launches will take place at 7:30 a.m. at the Oasis parking lot and the “Night Glow – Candlestick Show” will launch from the CasaBlanca Resort’s southwest parking lot under the resort video marquee sign.

Organizers say the family-friendly event is free. However, all events are dependent on weather.

The event is also looking for volunteers to help at the festival. To register as an event volunteer or to learn more about volunteering, click HERE.

For a complete schedule of events and more information on the Mesquite Hot Air Balloon Festival, visit casablancaresort.com.

