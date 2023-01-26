2nd Las Vegas Starbucks location files petition to unionize

The Starbucks in Boone is reportedly the first in North Carolina to join the union movement.
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A second Starbucks location in the Las Vegas Valley has filed a petition to unionize.

According to a news release, workers at the Starbucks near Tenaya and Azure on Thursday filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

The location would mark the second in both Las Vegas and Nevada as a whole to unionize, as workers at the Rainbow and Oakey location voted to unionize in December of last year.

[Las Vegas Starbucks location first to be unionized in Nevada]

“The Tenaya and Azure partners are so excited to lead our store and finally have our voices heard by Starbucks. We stand proudly with the many other stores across the nation in demanding real, effective change,”  said Kylie Novick, an organizer and two year partner at the store. “Unionizing our store has already brought our staff together in a way we’ve never seen before and we can’t wait to see the positive impact this will have on our community.”

In a letter sent to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz to announce their organizing campaign, the workers “explained that they are organizing as the company has failed to create a stable work environment and partners are left feeling “as though profits have become more important than the values Starbucks promotes.”

