Suspect accused in November death of woman left at Las Vegas hospital

By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 1:46 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect has been arrested in connection to a Nov. 26, 2022 murder in which a woman was dropped off at a Las Vegas hospital before she was pronounced deceased.

Ferrari Busby, 37, is being held without bond Wednesday facing charges of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping. He was arrested Tuesday, police said.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call of a man beating a woman near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tamarus Street. The man was seen placing the victim into a vehicle before fleeing the area.

Police that at around 6:36 p.m. that day, officers were notified that a woman had been dropped off at Sunrise Hospital and she was pronounced dead.

The Clark County Coroner’s office later identified the victim as 29-year-old Jashmine Wilson.

Busby’s next court appearance has not been set.

