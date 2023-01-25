Police investigate deadly pedestrian crash in west Las Vegas

By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 11:33 PM PST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle in the Historic Westside district of the Las Vegas Valley.

Police say the crash occurred near the intersection of Balzar Avenue and North Martin Luther King Boulevard just after 8:30 Tuesday night.

The driver stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson. Officers believe no impairment was involved.

MLK between Balzar Avenue and Hassell Avenue remains closed.

This marks the second deadly pedestrian crash Tuesday in the Las Vegas Valley.

