Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas

By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 8:28 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead following a crash involving a vehicle near North Nellis and North Las Vegas Boulevards just after 7:30 Tuesday evening.

Police say a dark-colored Nissan struck a pedestrian. It is unclear if the pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating. Police believe impairment is not a factor.

No other details were immediately available.

