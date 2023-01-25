Officer Shay Mikalonis visits Las Vegas police area command

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Officers at the LVMPD Convention Center Area Command had a very special visitor on Tuesday.

According to a post from LVMPD CCAC on Facebook, Officer Shay Mikalonis visited the group during a briefing.

“He attended one of our briefings and got an opportunity to hang out with his fellow brothers and sisters,” the Facebook post said.

Officer Mikalonis was shot and paralyzed while responding to a protest near downtown Las Vegas on June 1, 2020.

The bullet traveled through Mikalonis’ spine before lodging in his face, authorities said previously. He was treated at a facility in Colorado before returning to Las Vegas in 2021.

The man who shot Officer Mikalonis, Edgar Samaniego, entered a guilty plea in connection with the incident in Nov. 2021 on attempted murder with a deadly weapon, battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

Samaniego was sentenced last April to 20-50 years in prison by Judge Carli Kierny.

Officer Mikalonis was present in court to watch the proceedings as Samaniego was sentenced.

