Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month.

According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.

Owned by husband-and-wife duo Howard and Amanda Zayon, the Summerlin spot will be located in Red Rock’s food court.

The release says the Nielsen’s location at Red Rock Resort will feature a few signature flavors, including bumbleberry, cherry chocolate chip, caramel cashew and others.

“Nielsen’s is a fan-favorite for a reason and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to our property for guests to enjoy,” said Scott Nelson, Vice President and General Manager of Red Rock Casino, “Station Casinos always prioritizes guest experience, so it’s exciting to be able to expand our portfolio with offerings that the community and visitors will love.”

According to the release, in addition to the location at Red Rock, Station Casinos says it will add other locations throughout the valley including Santa Fe Station.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.