Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions.

According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.

According to the release, interested applicants are asked to apply online and selected individuals will be invited to participate in the invitation-only hiring events on Jan. 30-31. Employment offers will be made on-site at the job fair, the release says.

Those hired will become part of the Hard Rock team at The Mirage, which the company notes will transform, over time, into the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Las Vegas.

Those interested are asked to apply online by noon on Jan. 27: HardRockHotelCasinoLasVegas.com/Careers.

Hard Rock announced in 2021 that it was purchasing operations of The Mirage from MGM Resorts International for $1.075 billion in cash.

Through the acquisition, Hard Rock had shared that the company planned to build an iconic guitar-shaped hotel on the famous Las Vegas Strip. The Seminole Hard Rock in Florida is currently home to a similar guitar-shaped hotel.

In a Dec. 2022 presentation to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Hard Rock said the proposed guitar-shaped hotel would be built on what the company described as, “the 50 ya50-yardd line of the most economically productive street in America.”

In the presentation, the company stated that the guitar-shaped hotel would add 800-1,000 new rooms to the property.

Under the terms of the purchase agreement, according to the Dec. 2021 release, MGM Resorts will retain The Mirage name and brand, licensing it to Hard Rock royalty-free for a maximum period of three years while it finalizes its plans to rebrand the property.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.