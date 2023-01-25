Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers

Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers
Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers(Gabriel Stutzky/FOX5)
By Cody Lee
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 9:21 PM PST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE - 10:00 P.M.

Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley.

No additional details were immediately available.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.

The standoff is happening near Hacienda Avenue and Mountain Vista Street in the 4500 block of Palm Mesa Drive.

Metro SWAT officers are on scene.

This developing story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mesquite police confirm detective fired after DUI arrest in his patrol car
Mesquite police confirm detective fired after DUI arrest in his patrol car
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
Pedestrian dead after struck by vehicle in northeast Las Vegas
Victim in 1971 cold case identified with DNA, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says
Mesquite police confirm detective fired after DUI arrest in his patrol car