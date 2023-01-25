Suspect in custody following southeast Las Vegas standoff with officers

UPDATE - 10:00 P.M.

Las Vegas police have arrested the suspect involved in a standoff with officers in the southeast valley.

No additional details were immediately available.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are currently involved in a barricade situation with a suspect who they say is outstanding.

The standoff is happening near Hacienda Avenue and Mountain Vista Street in the 4500 block of Palm Mesa Drive.

Metro SWAT officers are on scene.

This developing story will be updated.

