Las Vegas corrections officer involved in fatal crash with pedestrian

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department was involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at about 8:38 p.m. Tuesday at N. Martin Luther King Boulevard, south of Balzar Avenue.

In a news release, police said that evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado, identified as the vehicle driven by the corrections officer, was traveling south on N. Martin Luther King Boulevard while a pedestrian was walking on the east side of the street.

Police say the male pedestrian entered the roadway to cross to the west side of N. Martin Luther King Boulevard outside of a marked or implied crosswalk. According to the release, the pedestrian traveled into the path of the approaching vehicle and was struck.

Arriving medical personnel transported the man to University Medical Center (UMC) Trauma, where he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival. The death marked the 9th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The victim’s identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be provided by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

According to police, because the driver, identified as 37-year-old Michael Florio, is employed with the department as a corrections officer, Nevada State Police responded to the scene and will lead the investigation.

The incident remains under investigation, according to authorities.

