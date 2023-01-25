Forget chocolates. The zoo wants you to buy mealworms and crickets this Valentine’s Day

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 12:29 AM PST|Updated: 20 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Zoo is offering a very memorable way to celebrate Valentine’s day this year.

It’s called “Love Bites,” and for a donation of $5, $10, or $20, you can name a mealworm, cricket, or veggie after your loved one (or not-so-special someone), then the zoo will feed it to a zoo animal.

They will also send an e-card to whoever you named the snack after, letting them know just how delicious they are.

For a more generous donation of $100, the zoo will create a personalized video message of your snack actually being fed to one of their animals.

The last day to purchase a “Love Bite” will be at midnight on Valentine’s Day!

To get your own love bite, sign up here.

