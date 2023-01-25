Forecast Outlook- 1/25/2023

We’re locked in a dry pattern over the coming days with lots of sunshine across Southern Nevada. The next chance of showers moves in for early next week.

Wednesday and Thursday stay sunny with wind speeds picking up again. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range with high temperatures holding in the mid 50s. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas south of Las Vegas from Searchlight down into Southern California from 4 p.m. this afternoon through 7 p.m. Thursday.

We’ll roll into the weekend with mostly sunny skies Friday and Saturday with highs holding in the mid to upper 50s. Some more clouds push into the area Sunday with the chance of showers heading into Sunday evening. Stronger wind will be picking up on Sunday with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Showers remain in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with some more wind in the mix. Along with the showers, colder air is working in, lowering the snow levels. We’ll have to watch for the potential of a rain/snow mix for some of the higher elevations around the valley later Monday into Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.