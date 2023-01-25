First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The First Friday Foundation’s February event will feature a “Down for Anything” theme that organizers say will promote the diversity and inclusivity of downtown Las Vegas.

Held on Friday, Feb. 3 from 5 p.m. to 11, a number of events including an art walk on Boulder Avenue and First Street will feature 60 artists and craftspeople along with a food garden and bar area.

The First Friday featured artist is Bohemian Boro - Joe and Corrie Jenkins, who create glass art.

For more information and a detailed listing of events and featured artists, go to the First Friday website.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.