Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In an effort to make part of the south Las Vegas Valley safer, a new traffic signal is now working at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, south of Pebble Road.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft hosted members of the Melnichuk family Wednesday morning for the ceremonial flipping of the switch for the light. Andrew Jacob Melnichuk Jr. was killed at the intersection in a crash in October 2021.

“I just want to tell everyone to drive safe,” father Andrew Melnichuk said, “and be vigilant when you’re driving, and consider others when you’re on the road.”

“Think about Andrew and his family,” Naft said, “and what they’ve gone through, and do everything you can to make sure you don’t have to go through that as well.”

The county said the average annual daily traffic at this intersection is 18,000 vehicles. The Esplanade Senior Apartments and the Ensamble Senior Apartments are located west of the intersection.

