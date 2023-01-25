Elderly Las Vegas couple found dead after apparent murder-suicide at Death Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An elderly husband and wife from Las Vegas were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide at Death Valley National Park, according to authorities.

According to a news release, the incident occurred in Death Valley National Park on Jan. 13.

Authorities say the husband, identified as Paul Fischer, 73, called the Inyo County Sheriff’s office to report that he had just killed his wife, who was identified by officials as Mary Fischer, 72.

The man told authorities that his intention was to then kill himself and told the 911 operator where to find them, police said. The husband told police that he had left a note in their vehicle, which explained that his wife was suffering from chronic health conditions.

According to police, law enforcement officials from Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, National Park Service, California Highway Patrol and Bureau of Land Management responded to the incident.

The National Park Service reminds that if you are in crisis, contact 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling 988, or online at 988lifeline.org. Services are free and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. All calls are confidential.

