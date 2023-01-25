College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Division of Workforce and Economic Development at the College of Southern Nevada is now offering certificate programs related to the cannabis industry.

According to a news release, CSN has partnered with Green Flower, “a national leader in cannabis education,” to offer three cannabis certificate programs.

As part of the partnership, CSN will offer certificate programs for advanced dispensary associate, advanced manufacturing agent and advanced cultivation technician, the release says.

“Partnering with the Las Vegas community and the needs of its workforce is always a priority for the Division of Workforce and Economic Development. Our partnership with Green Flower will propel us into another top Las Vegas industry where we can prepare local talent for relevant and emerging opportunities supporting social and economic mobility for all,” said Stavan Corbett, CSN Director of Business Development, Division of Workforce and Economic Development.

According to the release, each of the courses starts with the basics of compliance. The courses then vary depending on the program.

In the advanced manufacturing agent program, CSN says students will learn about cannabis processing and manufacturing cannabis-infused products.

Likewise, CSN says those who opt for the advanced cultivation technician program will explore botany and best practices for growing and cultivating cannabis plants.

The advanced dispensary associate program will offer students a chance to learn the ins and outs of working in cannabis sales.

According to CSN, each certificate program takes eight weeks to complete and is offered fully online, allowing students to register and begin courses at any time.

Upon certificate completion, the school says graduates will receive a “Credly badge” and will gain access to Green Flower’s employer network.

Courses cost $750 and are now open for enrollment, CSN says. For more information or to register, visit: visit https://cannabiseducation.dwed.csn.edu/

