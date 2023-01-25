3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley
Jan. 25, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.
One vehicle struck a traffic light pole. The extent of the injuries was not released.
