3 taken to hospital after crash in central Las Vegas Valley

Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday...
Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25, 2023.(LVACS)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:44 PM PST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were taken to University Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in the central Las Vegas Valley.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they are still investigating the cause of the crash, which happened around 1:15 p.m. near Washington Avenue and Rancho Drive.

One vehicle struck a traffic light pole. The extent of the injuries was not released.

