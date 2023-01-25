2 off-Strip Las Vegas restaurants make Yelp’s Top 100 list

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two off-Strip restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley are receiving some national attention after making a national list of the top places to eat in the country.

According to a news release, online platform Yelp on Wednesday released its annual list of the Top 100 restaurants in the United States.

The number one restaurant on the list goes to a Hawaiian-Korean cafe located in Southern California. According to Yelp, Los Angeles’ Broken Mouth has a five-star rating and more than 1,300 reviews. The platform says Broken Mouth serves up “comfort food dishes like spam musubi, a seaweed-wrapped spam dish on purple rice, and meat jun, a traditional fried beef dish that Yelpers say reminds them of home.”

With 28 restaurants mention, California claimed more spots on the list than any other state, Yelp noted.

Nevada, of course, made the list as well, with several restaurants in Las Vegas and Reno earning recognition.

According to Yelp, coming in at #24 on the list was Las Vegas’ Zenaida’s Cafe.

Located at 3430 E. Tropicana Avenue, Suite 32, Yelp says Zenaida’s Cafe is a “family-owned, non-chain restaurant serving American Cuisine with a fine dining twist and portions meant to be shared.”

The second Las Vegas eatery to make the list, The Bao Spot, came in at #60 on the list.

Located at 7320 S. Rainbow Boulevard, Suite 107, Yelp says The Bao Spot is an “Asian-fusion restaurant focused on creative bao, quality ingredients and top-notch presentation.”

Sin City wasn’t the only part of the Silver State to claim a spot on the list, as Reno saw multiple eateries take spots:

Arario Midtown came in at #19, Rice Box Kitchen was noted as #33 and La Condesa Eatery came in at #45.

Yelp’s full list of the 2023 Top 100 Places to Eat in the U.S. can be viewed below:

