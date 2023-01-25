1 October Memorial Committee introduces semi-finalist design teams

In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in...
In this Oct. 1, 2019, file photo, people pray at a makeshift memorial for shooting victims in Las Vegas, on the anniversary of the mass shooting two years earlier. A panel planning a permanent memorial at the Las Vegas site of the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history is focusing on stories about the more than 58 people killed by gunfire and thousands left wounded and emotionally scarred, and on lessons learned. The 1 October Memorial Committee told Clark County lawmakers on Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that focus groups indicated the project should avoid political topics and personal details about the shooter. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By James Barrickman
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 2:04 PM PST
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Wednesday inside the Clark County Commission Chambers, the 1 October Memorial Committee introduced the five semi-finalist teams that will be vying for the right to develop a permanent 1 October Memorial.

The five teams are Aaron Neubert Architects+studioSTIGSGAARD, JCJ Architecture, OLIN, Paul Murdoch Architects and SWA Group. Each team gave presentations in front of the 1 October Committee on Wednesday detailing their background, expertise and plans for developing their proposals.

Over the next four months, the teams will develop their proposals. By early summer, those proposals will be revealed. And by September, the 1 October Memorial Committee will make a recommendation to the Clark County Commission for one of the concepts to serve as the community’s lasting memorial.

Each team has been asked to review all creative submissions from the public regarding the design process. If you’re interested in participating in the public input process, click here.

You can also view Wednesday’s meeting at the 1 October Memorial Committee’s Facebook page.

