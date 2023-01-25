1 killed, 1 hurt in Nevada mining accident

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:58 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — One miner was killed and another injured in an accident at an underground mine in northeast Nevada, Nevada Gold Mines reported Tuesday.

The worker who was injured in the accident in Eureka County on Monday was treated at an area hospital and released, the company said. No names have been released.

The U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday the accident involved hand tools at the Goldstrike Underground operation, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) north of Carlin, but no other details have been released.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and coworkers of the employees involved,” the company said in a statement. It has more than 7,000 employees in Nevada.

The last hardrock mining fatality in Nevada was nearly a year ago when a truck driver was killed in a crash on Feb. 14 at NGM’s Cortez Underground Mine, the Elko Daily Fress Press reported.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Road closed sign
Las Vegas drivers to see full closure of I-15 at Tropicana this weekend
FILE - Marijuana plants for the adult recreational market are seen in a greenhouse at Hepworth...
College of Southern Nevada now offering cannabis-related certificate programs
A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
First Friday announces ‘Down for Anything’ theme for February event in downtown
Family helps turn on new traffic signal after loved one dies at south Las Vegas intersection