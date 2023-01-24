UNLV nursing program ranks among best in country, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The graduate nursing program at UNLV ranked higher this year than the previous, according to US News & World Report’s annual listing of the country’s best graduate degrees.

UNLV’s program ranked 10th overall, rising from 15th in 2022. The school’s family nursing practitioner track also ranked 10th and its nurse educator track finished at 11th, the report said.

The School of Nursing, which recently added a master’s program in psychiatric mental health, has ranked within the top 30 each year since U.S. News began rating online nursing programs in 2012.

The nursing rankings are part of the publication’s annual Best Online Programs list, which was released Tuesday.

“We are proud of this ranking as one measure of our school’s excellence,” said Angela Amar, dean of the UNLV School of Nursing. “This stems from our priority to recruit and retain world-class faculty, staff, and students coupled with our determination to prepare highly capable clinicians and leaders who will positively impact health and health care in Nevada.”

UNLV’s overall online bachelor’s programs ranking rose to a tie for 146th, and UNLV continues to be a top choice for veterans, ranking 73rd, according to the study. In other online rankings, UNLV’s master’s program in education ranked 117th.

